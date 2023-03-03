‘Dominant’: Jamie Carragher says Liverpool need two players like Manchester United duo

Jamie Carragher has admitted that Liverpool need to make two signings similar to that of Manchester United’s Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez this summer.

The two United new boys have transformed the Red Devils since their arrivals in the summer, with Erik ten Hag’s side 3rd in the league and still going strong in the FA Cup and Europa League. Carragher admits that he wants his former team to make a pair of similar signings themselves next season in order to challenge for major honours once again.

“Klopp will be looking for his own Casemiro and Martínez this summer, a dominant central midfielder and quality centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk.” The former right-back said in his Telegraph column.

With the Reds’ midfield needing a major revamp and the back line having its own injury troubles, Carragher’s suggestions aren’t too far fetched and if Liverpool can recruit right in the summer much like United did last year, there’s no reason why Liverpool can’t be a threat next season and beyond.