Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Scotland international made his last appearance for the Magpies back in October and he is unlikely to get regular game time at the club anymore.

The player is currently training with the under-21s and he has been named in the match-day squad just three times since the World Cup break. It is clear that Eddie Howe does not see the player as a long-term part of his plans and it is better for the two parties to go separate ways.

Newcastle already have players like Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon at their disposal. Fraser will have to move on in search of regular football and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 29-year-old was a useful player for Newcastle and he has the quality to be an important player for a midtable Premier League club.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has now publicly admitted that the winger does not have a future at St James’ Park.

“Ryan is training with the under-21s,” Howe confirmed. “I made the decision to concentrate on the players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.

On a future for Fraser on Tyneside, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer because I’d never put a firm decision on that because life and football can change quickly.