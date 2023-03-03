A number of Premier League clubs have recently partnered up with Amazon to showcase the behind-the-scenes workings at the club in the form of a documentary and it seems that Amazon are now working with Newcastle United in a similar capacity.

The Amazon prime documentary will showcase the inner workings of Newcastle United and provide an insight into the daily operations at the club.

However, reports claim that manager Eddie Howe is not on board with the idea of a documentary detailing the inner workings of the club. Apparently, the Newcastle manager is not too keen on sharing his ideas and approach with the whole world through the documentary.

Previously clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have had documentaries shot about the club and some of them have been labelled as unnecessary distractions. It will be interesting to see if the upcoming Newcastle documentary can showcase the positive changes that have undergone at Newcastle following their takeover.

The Newcastle owners believe that this is a unique opportunity for the club to engage with their fans and communicate their vision and desire for the club in the coming seasons.