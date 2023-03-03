Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is all set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and the Reds have not agreed on a contract extension with him yet.

The player has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga and it appears that Italian giants Inter Milan are keen on signing him as well.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan have already held talks with the player’s representatives regarding a summer transfer.

Signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer could prove to be an excellent decision for the Italian outfit. Keita has proven his quality in the Premier League despite his persistent injury problems. There is no doubt that he would improve Inter Milan in the middle of the park.

If the Guinea midfielder manages to get over his injury issues, he could be an asset for Inter Milan, especially on a free transfer.

The Reds paid around £52.7 million for the former RB Leipzig midfielder and they will be disappointed to lose him on a free transfer. However, the Premier League side are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation.

Keita has all the attributes to develop into one of the best midfielders in Europe but his availability has been a major concern during his time at Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the player can get his career back on track with regular football at another club next season.