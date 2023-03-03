Everton and Leeds United fined by the Football Association for the ‘mass confrontation’ during the game at Goodison

The recent incident involving Leeds United and Everton has resulted in fines being handed out by the Football Association (FA).

Both clubs were found to have failed in controlling the discipline of their players, leading to a ‘mass confrontation’ on the pitch. Everton were fined £55,000, while Leeds United were handed a £35,000 punishment.

The incident occurred during the 42nd minute of the game when Everton’s Dwight McNeil fouled Leeds’ Che Adams in front of the away fans.

Adams reacted by pushing McNeil to the ground, which led to a confrontation between the two teams. The incident saw almost every player get involved, and four players, including McNeil, were given yellow cards.

The FA launched an investigation into the incident, which resulted in both clubs being found guilty of failing to ensure that their players behaved in an orderly and proper manner. The FA’s statement also stated that both clubs failed to ensure that their players did not behave in an improper and provocative manner.

The statement read:

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure that their players behaved in an orderly manner, and also admitted that they failed to ensure that their players did not behave in an improper and provocative manner.”

This is not the first time that Everton has been fined this season for such incidents. Earlier in the season, the club was fined £40,000 for a similar confrontation during a game against Liverpool.

Everton are currently sitting in 18th place with 21 points, and with Bournemouth and Southampton, the two teams below them both having a game in hand, Everton face a tough challenge to avoid relegation.