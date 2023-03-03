Though Manchester United are flying high at the moment, consistent evolution at a football club is the only way for them to move forward.

Sometimes that means a manager departing, but with little chance of Erik ten Hag going anywhere, the board need to be looking to back their manager in the summer transfer window.

Sir Alex Ferguson managed to keep the Red Devils at the top for years simply because he still improved his squad despite the fact that they were winning trophies.

West Ham captain, Declan Rice, is set to leave the east Londoners this summer, and there’s sure to be no shortage of takers for his signature.

According to Football Insider sources, the Red Devils still believe that they can convince him to make the move to Old Trafford.

Social media has been awash with opinion on whether the England international would be right for United’s midfield, with former players even taking some fans to task over their comments, and for different reasons.

Rio Ferdinand fired back Twitter user @kbhargav04 after they had questioned Rice’s elite level status by capital lettering ‘CHECK HIS STATS.’

I see a lot of fans, media guys etc talking like this…CHECK HIS STATS ??

Obviously you don’t watch him much Krishna!! Tut tut https://t.co/jLVqZTzbUv — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 3, 2023

A quick look at those stats via WhoScored.com might suggest the fan has a point. An average of 1.1 key passes per game with 2.1 tackles doesn’t really scream ‘elite’ does it?

Gary Neville also had something to say when @WestHamTransfers took him to task regarding a potential comparison with Casemiro and Rodri.

I get that but they aren’t being quoted at £120m. I like Declan Rice a lot but the price tag is too great for that position without goals and assists. https://t.co/r47yQeM6x5 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2023

Neville’s assertion that Rice needs to score more goals and provide more assists for a potential purchase price of in the region of £120m probably isn’t too far wide of the mark.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho earns first international call-up Antonio Conte to miss Wolves game but is set to return for crucial AC Milan match “I prefer being part of a team” – Pablo Sarabia on joining Wolves from PSG

If nothing else, it’s good to see ex-pros engaging with fans, allowing everyone to appreciate the differing perspectives.