Exclusive: Liverpool and Chelsea discussing summer deal for Mason Mount

Liverpool and Chelsea are already discussing the possibility of reaching an agreement for midfielder Mason Mount.

That’s according to former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has provided some interesting insight into the Chelsea midfielder’s situation, which could see him complete a surprise switch to Anfield later this year.

Mount, 24, is set to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer and with the midfielder yet to sign a contract extension, his future remains desperately uncertain.

Understood to be admired and wanted by Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea’s number 19 has been heavily linked with a move away from London (TalkSPORT), and according to Collymore, these reports are more than just rumours.

“I’ve been told by two very reliable people, one of which being a person who knows Mason Mount personally, that his rumoured move to Liverpool this summer is very much on,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“It’s already being discussed within both clubs. There is a lot still to decide though, particularly at Chelsea. There will be a lot of outgoings and probably some more incomings so a lot will depend on what the club decides to do but the fact they’re already talking about the possibility of letting Mount go says a lot.”

Since being promoted to the Blues’ senior first-team back in 2019, Mount, who joined the club’s youth academy in 2005, has gone on to feature in 192 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 70 goals along the way.

During his four years among the senior squad, Mount has lifted three major trophies, including the 2020-21 Champions League.