French prosecutors confirm key PSG star has been charged with rape

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors have confirmed after opening an investigation this week.

On Wednesday it was reported by the BBC that a woman reported the incident at a police station on Sunday but did not file charges; which was then followed up by French prosecutors opening a preliminary investigation into the alleged rape by the Morocco international.

Hakimi was questioned by prosecutors from the Hauts-de-Seine Territorial Security on Thursday in connection with the accusations from the 24-year-old woman and has today been subsequently charged.

According to a report from L’Equipe, the alleged incident took place at the home of the Moroccan international on February 25 in the location of Boulogne-Billancourt.

Hakimi has denied the accusations and there has been no update from the Paris-based club at present regarding the latest update, but that is likely to come in due course.

The right-back is a key player for the French club and is the best friend of PSG’s biggest asset Kylian Mbappe. This scenario will likely have a huge impact on the Ligue 1 champions should Hakimi be found guilty of his crime.