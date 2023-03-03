Liverpool host Man United in the Premier League on Sunday and ahead of the game, pundit Dean Saunders has brought up an old memory from a previous meeting of the teams to criticise Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In 2018, Man United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford with Rashford scoring the two goals and the winger ran rings around his England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds right-back has often been criticised for his defending ever since and Saunders has used that match from five years ago as a stick to beat the Liverpool star with.

The former footballer has stated that Alexander-Arnold has not learned how to defend and that is simply not true.

“5 years ago, we watched Marcus Rashford cut inside of Trent Alexander-Arnold and I thought, ‘okay, well, he’s 19, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, he’ll learn from that.’ But I’m sorry to say, he just hasn’t seemed to have learnt”, Saunders said on talkSPORT.

This seems very harsh but it is something the Liverpool star must be used to at this stage.