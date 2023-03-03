Leeds United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks.

The Premier League side sacked Jesse Marsch following a series of poor performances and they have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager.

However, the Spaniard is thought to be a short-term appointment and Leeds are looking at long term solutions as well.

As per reports, they are considering a move for the Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Cooper has done an admirable job at Nottingham Forest this season and he has established himself as one of the best young managers in the country.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince Cooper to join them at the end of the season.

For now, the 43-year-old Nottingham Forest manager will be focused on helping his side preserve they are status as a Premier League club next season.

A move to Leeds would certainly be a step up in Cooper’s career, and he will be hoping to prove himself at Elland Road if the move goes through. The manager is on the radar of other English clubs as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.