Leeds plotting a move for 43-year-old Premier League manager

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks.

The Premier League side sacked Jesse Marsch following a series of poor performances and they have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager.

However, the Spaniard is thought to be a short-term appointment and Leeds are looking at long term solutions as well.

As per reports, they are considering a move for the Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Cooper has done an admirable job at Nottingham Forest this season and he has established himself as one of the best young managers in the country.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince Cooper to join them at the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool forward to leave club at the end of the season
“Really happy for him” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Man United star
Steven Gerrard tipped for top European managerial job according to ex-player

For now, the 43-year-old Nottingham Forest manager will be focused on helping his side preserve they are status as a Premier League club next season.

A move to Leeds would certainly be a step up in Cooper’s career, and he will be hoping to prove himself at Elland Road if the move goes through. The manager is on the radar of other English clubs as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

More Stories Steve Cooper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.