Liverpool fan favourite expected to see out contract despite transfer rumours

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to stay at the Reds next season despite rumours linking him with a move away from Anfield.

Reports this week linked the Spanish midfielder with a transfer to Turkey, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce specifically mentioned. Thiago has been at Anfield since 2020 and has been one of the Reds’ best players ever since. The 31-year-old’s easy-on-the-eye style of play has become a fan favourite on Merseyside but this campaign has been the first he has really struggled.

Thiago has had numerous injury issues and when on the pitch has been part of a struggling Liverpool midfield. Jurgen Klopp is expected to overhaul that area of the pitch in the summer and therefore, it was the perfect opportunity for outlets to link the silky footballer away from England.

According to Todofichajes, Thiago will not leave Liverpool in the summer and is expected to honour his contract which ends in 2024.

Out of Liverpool’s current senior midfield three, Thiago is the one Klopp is most likely to keep, and will add two more stars in the summer to complement the Spaniard’s creative ability.