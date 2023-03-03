If there’s one player who knows a thing or two about Liverpool, it’s their legendary defender, Jamie Carragher.

Now a successful pundit for Sky Sports and other outlets, ‘Carra’ can be relied upon to give an honest and forthright opinion.

Indeed, his on-air tussles with former Manchester United stalwart, Gary Neville, are eminently watchable.

Just as he played the game, Carragher calls it as he sees it, and that has won him legions of fans who, no doubt, expected him to be heavily biased when it came to talking about and analysing the Reds.

Of late, he’s surely had more than his fair share of analysing to do as Liverpool appear to have gone from bad to worse under Jurgen Klopp.

It wasn’t that long ago that the north West giants weren’t only Kings of the Premier League, but also Kings of Europe.

After being hammered 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League recently, and that from a position of strength being 2-0 up at one point, heading back to the summit seems about as far away as it’s possible to be for Liverpool at this stage.

A possible dip into the transfer market isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, but that would require some departures.

If the reports about Firmino leaving at the end of the season are true, I do think it’s best for all parties.

He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front three’s we’ve seen??#BOBBY ??? pic.twitter.com/9CkTrNJ7JU — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 3, 2023

According to BBC Sport, Roberto Firming will be one of those, leaving the club after eight years.

Carragher, perhaps surprisingly, tweeted that it would be ‘best for all parties.’

That would leave only Mo Salah at Anfield, the trio which included Sadio Mane long since broken apart.