Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is attracting interest from a couple of European teams with his Reds future looking uncertain.

The Guinean midfielder’s contract is up at the end of this season and Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are keen on Keita, with the pair having midfield conundrums of their own.

The Italian giants are aware of Liverpool’s interest in Nicolo Barella, while Marcelo Brozovic has been consistently linked with moves away from the club with his minutes dramatically decreasing this season.

Dortmund of course, are dealing with the small matter of Jude Bellingham’s future with the Englishman linked with every team under the sun, so Keita could be seen as a viable replacement if the 19-year were to depart Germany.

Keita has not been the player Liverpool expected to see when he joined from RB Leipzig in 2017 and having played just 486 minutes of football this season, you would think that he will be wearing a different shirt come the start of next season.