Exclusive: Liverpool star sealing a transfer to PSG looks unlikely for multiple reasons

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah sealing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain doesn’t look like a deal that makes much sense for a variety of reasons, according to Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Salah has been linked with PSG recently after being spotted meeting with the Ligue 1 giants’ president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but Johnson has reassured Reds fan that this doesn’t look like a deal that would be possible for the French champions.

The Egypt international is undoubtedly one of the finest attacking players in world football on his day, and could be ideal to replace one of PSG’s front three if they were to leave, but it’s not a typical Luis Campos signing, according to Johnson.

The reporter also notes that one issue PSG have at the moment is a need to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, and it’s unrealistic they’ll be able to do so if they bring in a big name like Salah alongside Milan Skriniar, who is already set to join from Inter Milan.

“Despite rumours to the contrary, I don’t think Mohamed Salah going to PSG this summer is doable,” Johnson said.

“The issue PSG have is that would have to sacrifice a big name to fund the deal, and I think we can rule Kylian Mbappe out of that equation – he is PSG’s undoubted star man.

“As revealed previously, I think PSG would consider letting Neymar move on if the right offer came in, but at this moment in time, given the mix of disappointing form post-World Cup and behavioural concerns, I’m not sure that’s likely.

“There’s obviously the issue of Lionel Messi’s contract, and they’ve got Milan Skriniar coming in in the summer, so to add another high earner like Salah, plus the potential transfer fee which would have to be paid to Liverpool, would probably be impossible for PSG.

“The other thing to say about PSG as well, when it comes to potential transfer dealings, is that they’re being overseen by Luis Campos. And he was really brought in to help PSG identify talents who are yet to fully explode on the world football scene, so I think it’s more likely he’ll be looking at someone who is currently at a slightly lower level than Salah, but with the potential to get to where Salah is now.”