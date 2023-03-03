“Looked very low” – Former Tottenham boss believes Kane will now be having doubts about his future

Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night by Sheffield United and former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane will now be having doubts over his future at the North London club.

The striker is out of contract with the club in 2024 and if Spurs want to bring in good money for the England star then this summer would be the best time to sell the 29-year-old.

Kane has dreamed about delivering a trophy to Tottenham fans but that seemed to slip away on Wednesday as a Champions League victory this season is very unlikely.

If the striker wants to add medals to his career then a move this summer should be on the cards and former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes the Spurs superstar will now be thinking about leaving the North London club.

Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane will be thinking about a summer move

“I looked at his face last night as he walked off the pitch and he looked very low,” Redknapp told talkSPORT.

“He must have thought, my god, what’s going on here? He’s on the bench, he doesn’t start the game. You’re taking a gamble.

“They should have gone for it last night and Harry should be starting the game surely?

“I fancied Spurs to win the cup this year. I looked at it and thought this could be their year.

“With what’s left in [teams still in the FA Cup], [it was a] great chance. You look at the draw last night. I thought Tottenham would go all the way but it was a poor result.

“But he looked low last night and maybe he’s thinking to himself it looks like I’m never gonna win a trophy here.”