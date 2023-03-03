Ever since Erik ten Hag took over at Manchester United, the team have gone from strength to strength.

The Dutchman’s impact has been immediate, and the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United will surely have only enhanced the belief amongst his players that he’s the right man for the job.

Lest we forget that the Red Devils are still in the FA Cup and Europa League competitions and, were they to win their game in hand over Arsenal, would be just eight points behind the Gunners – a reachable target over 13 games if results went their way.

Many of ten Hag’s players have improved immeasurably, perhaps none more so than Marcus Rashford.

The England international just can’t stop scoring in the English top flight at present – 14 according to PremierLeague.com, 10 of which have come in the last 10 games – not to mention cup goals too.

That has to be good news too for Gareth Southgate.

Another Manchester United striker that looked to have the world at his feet internationally was Mason Greenwood.

Handed his England debut by Southgate in 2020, Greenwood then broke Covid rules a day later – detailed by The Sun – and hasn’t played for the Three Lions since.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Serie A leaders Napoli stunned by Vecino’s long-range thunderbolt for Lazio Brazilian flair returns to Barcelona as Catalans sign the son of legendary player Video: Jordanian footballer sent off just 5 seconds into the game for shocking challenge on defender

The Sun also report that their understanding is, whatever the outcome of where he resurrects his club career, after an allegation (subsequently dropped per The Athletic) of attempted rape which saw United suspend him, the player will never put an England jersey on again whilst Southgate remains in charge.

In terms of the player’s rehabilitation, that stance will surely come as a bitter blow, though one can understand, and has to respect, the England manager’s decision.