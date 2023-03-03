Video: Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho earns first international call-up

Young Alejandro Garnacho is a player as responsible for the recent resurgence of Manchester United as some of his more experienced colleagues.

He has come off the substitutes bench in games to provide goals and a dynamism to the Red Devils attack which has lifted Old Trafford.

At just 18 years of age, he’s already becoming something of a household name, and that sensational current form has now been rewarded at international level.

BREAKING: Alejandro Garnacho has been called up to Argentina's senior national squad for the first time ?? pic.twitter.com/ZNPp4wEqkQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 3, 2023

For the first time in his fledgling career, Garnacho has been called up by Lionel Scaloni for the senior Argentina side.

Right now, the world would appear to be his oyster, and if he applies himself correctly, a long career for club and country beckons.