Ever since Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), things seemed to have got better and better for the Geordies.

Eddie Howe’s hire was a master stroke, given that the quality of football compared to the Steve Bruce era has been like chalk and cheese.

With money seemingly no object from a board perspective, from a players point of view this is an exciting time to be at the club.

Throughout the 2022/23 campaign, St. James’ Park has been bouncing, and with European football a possibility next season, the upward curve at the club should continue.

The Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester United has probably dented Geordie pride a little, and meant that Newcastle’s long search for silverware will be at least another season in arriving.

With the right signings in the summer, however, that might not be a pipe dream for too much longer.

Unfortunately for Howe, he will be approaching the new season without one of his trusted generals.

In another blow for the club and the manager personally, it’s been announced that Mark Leyland, one of the first team coaches, will be joining Manchester City.

“Losing key members of staff is never ideal, but I’ve been here many times before when that’s happened. It’s part of growing. People will always be looking for elite members of staff – and that’s one of the things we have to be aware of as a football club, I think,” Howe is reported as saying by the Shields Gazette.

“Mark goes, but he’ll go with our best wishes. He’s currently here, and fully committed to our journey.”

It isn’t clear at this stage who will replace Leyland, though we can be assured that Howe will be meticulous in his due diligence once that process begins.