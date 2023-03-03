Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the South Korean international defender Kim Min-Jae.

Former Napoli sporting director Carlo Jacomuzzi (h/t Area Napoli) has claimed that the Premier League giants are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old Napoli defender and could make their move at the end of the season.

Newcastle have one of the best defences in the Premier League this season but they can always improve and the South Korean could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Magpies could do with a quality defensive partner for Sven Botman and Min-Jae certainly fits the profile.

The 26-year-old moved to Napoli at the start of the season and he has been outstanding for the Italian outfit. Napoli are currently flying in Serie A and they are expected to win the Scudetto at the end of the season. The likes of Min-Jae, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been integral to their success this season.

The South Korean defender has been linked with other clubs as well and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can fend off the competition and secure his services. The Magpies could play Champions League football next season and they will certainly need more quality in their squad to navigate European football.

Newcastle certainly have the finances to pull off the signing and the presence of a release clause in the South Korean’s contract will only make things less complicated for the Premier League side.

As per rumours, the defender has a release clause of around £42 million in his contract which can be triggered within the first 15 days of the summer window.

The South Korean is at the peak of his career and he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. His release clause could prove to be a bargain if he manages to adapt to English football quickly and help Newcastle improve further.