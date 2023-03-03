Newcastle United has been handed a boost in their pursuit of the arsenal defender Kieran Tierney.

The 25-year-old Scottish defender has been linked with a move away from Arsenal at the end of the season and the Magpies are hoping to sign him.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are now open to listening to offers for the 25-year-old defender and the player is valued at £30 million.

It is no secret that Newcastle will have to sign a specialist left back in the summer and Tierney could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

The player has been starved of game time at the north London club and he will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football.

If Newcastle finish in the Champions League position, they will be an attractive destination for the former Celtic star and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement first.

Tierney has started just four games in the league this season and a player of his quality deserves to play more often. The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko has pushed him down the pecking order.

Newcastle have been using Dan Burn as they are left back but the experienced star has offered very little going forward. Tierney will prove to be an upgrade on him if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

The reported £30 million asking price could prove to be reasonable if the player manages to fulfil his potential at Newcastle.