Newcastle United looking at out-of-favour Everton striker

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is said to be a target of Newcastle United as the club look to further bolster their frontline.

The rumour stems from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who state that a move for Calvert-Lewin would be a shock transfer considering the forward’s injury history and the fact they are targeting a player from a rival club in Everton.

25-year old Calvert-Lewin has missed 16 games in all competitions, playing just 735 league minutes, scoring one goal, so it’s hard to see why Newcastle, a club who are looking to reinvent their squad under new ownership, would go in for such a player.

Calvert-Lewin has been hampered by a knee issue this season
More Stories / Latest News
Eddie Howe confirms 29-year-old has no future at Newcastle
Eddie Howe not happy with one decision from Newcastle owners
West Ham join the race to sign 19-year-old Tottenham target

The Everton striker has recently been labelled by former Toon striker Alan Shearer as “embarrassing” following his recent performances alongside Neal Maupay this campaign, and with the Magpies already possessing Alexnder Isak and Callum Wilson as striking options, it’s very hard to see where Calvert-Lewin would fit in at St. James’ Park if he were to make the move.

Nevertheless, DCL’s lack of game time this year could mean he pushes for a move, be it to Newcastle or another club within the Premier League.

 

More Stories Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.