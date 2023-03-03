Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is said to be a target of Newcastle United as the club look to further bolster their frontline.

The rumour stems from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who state that a move for Calvert-Lewin would be a shock transfer considering the forward’s injury history and the fact they are targeting a player from a rival club in Everton.

25-year old Calvert-Lewin has missed 16 games in all competitions, playing just 735 league minutes, scoring one goal, so it’s hard to see why Newcastle, a club who are looking to reinvent their squad under new ownership, would go in for such a player.

The Everton striker has recently been labelled by former Toon striker Alan Shearer as “embarrassing” following his recent performances alongside Neal Maupay this campaign, and with the Magpies already possessing Alexnder Isak and Callum Wilson as striking options, it’s very hard to see where Calvert-Lewin would fit in at St. James’ Park if he were to make the move.

Nevertheless, DCL’s lack of game time this year could mean he pushes for a move, be it to Newcastle or another club within the Premier League.