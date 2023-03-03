Premier League club monitoring three Man United stars which includes captain Harry Maguire

Man United stars Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire are having their situations at Old Trafford monitored by West Ham as the London club considers moving for the three stars in the summer.

All three are not in Erik ten Hag’s preferred starting 11 at present and last week’s line-up for the Carabao Cup final highlighted this. McTominay and Maguire were named as substitutes by the Dutch coach with both coming on for the Red Devils in the second half.

Heading into the next campaign, the Man United boss is expected to strengthen his squad significantly as the Manchester club looks to move up another level and begin to challenge for the Premier League title, as well as have a go in the Champions League.

The three aforementioned stars are not expected to be a major part of Ten Hag’s plans next season and therefore, could seek a move away.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are keeping tabs on the Man United stars’ situations at Old Trafford and could make a move for at least one of the trio.

The biggest problem for the Hammers is Maguire’s high wages and there are other clubs very interested in the United captain.

If West Ham could somehow get all three, that would be a big deal for the London club, but there is still a long way to go before the summer window opens.