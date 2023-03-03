Pundit believes that £60m-rated Chelsea star could make Liverpool switch

Things aren’t going particularly well for Chelsea at present, with the Blues languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.

Manager, Graham Potter, can’t seem to catch a break, and despite making all of the right noises in press conferences or pre and post-match interviews, it really does seem as if he’s a dead man walking.

Todd Boehly went to town in the transfer market, and will be seeking some kind of return on his investment, so his public backing of the manager can really only be seen as the dreaded vote of confidence.

Chelsea have far too many elite players to be hovering around in the lower reaches of the English top flight, and just eight points separate them from the division’s bottom five clubs.

Blues fans therefore won’t be happy to hear that one of their highly-rated stars could be on the move to one of their Premier League rivals.

Writing for CaughtOffside, our columnist, Stan Collymore, believes that a switch to Liverpool for Mason Mount in the summer could be on the cards.

“I’ve been told by two very reliable people, one of which being a person who knows Mason Mount personally, that his rumoured move to Liverpool this summer is very much on,” he said.

“It’s already being discussed within both clubs. There is a lot still to decide though, particularly at Chelsea. There will be a lot of outgoings and probably some more incomings so a lot will depend on what the club decides to do but the fact they’re already talking about the possibility of letting Mount go says a lot.”

Mount plays with a vibrancy and verve in Chelsea’s midfield, and is often the conductor of the orchestra so to speak.

With Jurgen Klopp certainly needing reinforcements in his ageing midfield, to acquire England international Mount would be seen as something of a coup.

It would certainly send out the wrong message to Chelsea’s fans, however, and one can only begin to imagine how they’ll respond to these potential developments.