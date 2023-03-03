Pundit thinks Chelsea star could end up at Leeds United

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The American International has not been a regular starter for Graham Potter and he could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

According to popular pundit Alexi Lalas the winger could be on his way to Elland Road at the end of the season because of the considerable American contingent already at the club.

During his time at the club, Jesse Marsch brought in players like Tyler Adams, Crysencio Summerville, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie.

He said: “This is familiarity. This is certainly a step down within the EPL. However, there are those who argue and I can certainly make this argument, but when it comes to Leeds, this is a team we know is going to struggle, a team that needs something. “He’s got his friends there, got that American connection there. It would be a very, very different environment. Because no matter what happens, I think Leeds is going to continue to be this team that struggles each and every year just to be a medium-sized level – in terms of performance – inside the EPL, but there might be a comfort.”

Pulisic needs to join a club where he will play regularly and Leeds can certainly provide him with that opportunity.

The Whites also need to bring in more quality in the final third and the Chelsea star could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for them.

The Chelsea winger was regarded as one of the best young talents in world football when he moved to Stamford Bridge but his development has stalled due to injuries and the lack of regular game time.

A move to Leeds could be ideal for both parties and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.