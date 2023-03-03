After eight successful years in a Liverpool shirt, Roberto Firmino will leave the Reds in the summer and the Brazilian has had an amazing career at Anfield.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg broke the news on Friday that Firmino will leave at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract and has already informed Jurgen Klopp of his decision.

The 31-year-old has not yet decided where he will be going but will be missed by everyone at the Merseyside club and will go down as a Liverpool legend.

? Excl. News #Firmino: He will LEAVE Liverpool after 8 years! It’s decided! The player has informed #Klopp personally & today. It was a good talk. He won’t extend his contract. He will leave the club as a free agent in summer. ??????? with #LFC so far! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/zaeGV2ThzY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 3, 2023

At present, Firmino has played 352 games for Liverpool, scoring 107 goals and providing 78 assists. In the Premier League alone, the forward has 78 goals and 49 assists to his name across 248 appearances in England’s top flight.

The 31-year-old’s 78 goals holds the record for the most goals scored by a Brazilian in the Premier League, with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus 20 behind in second with 58.

Firmino has won just one Premier League player of the month award, which came in January 2016.

The Brazil international leaves Liverpool having won everything at the club with his biggest successes coming in 2019 and 2020, where Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League across both of those years.