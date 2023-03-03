Sevilla are said to be interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek who is out of favor at Old Trafford.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that the Spanish club are eyeing up a move for van de Beek, who has played just 294 minutes of football this season owing to injury and the form of the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Fred.

His loan to Everton in January last year was also an underwhelming one due to injury issues and it is looking increasingly likely that his United career could be over.

Sevilla, who sit 14th in La Liga, could do with some midfield reinforcements with Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, and Nemanja Gudelj all over the age of 30, so van de Beek could be that fresh face that the Spaniards need in the engine room.

When fit, van de Beek is a top player as he showed in his Ajax days under Erik ten Hag, so perhaps a change of scenery when he has recovered from his current knee injury could be the best thing for him in an attempt to get his career back on track.