Sky Sports man claims Leeds duo are leaving the club this summer

The next couple of months are crucial to Leeds United for any number of reasons.

At present the team are in a downward spiral of form, and sit just a point above the Premier League’s bottom three.

Though they still have 14 games to play with 42 points still at stake, reversing the slide immediately is imperative.

The longer it goes on, the harder games become to win, with the associated lack of confidence more evident.

Dropping down into the Championship isn’t really something they want to contemplate, given that it would be financially crippling and, more than likely, they’ll need to shed some of their most important players.

Indeed, one former custodian at the club, turned Sky Sports pundit, Paul Robinson, doesn’t want to consider the possibility.

“Everything at Leeds is shot term vision and the only short-term vision they’ve got at the moment is to stay in this league,” he told MOT Leeds News.

“You talk about Meslier and McKennie, but there are three or four other players who you could talk about as well.

“Nobody can look beyond the end of the season because if Leeds aren’t in the Premier League, I wouldn’t expect Meslier to be there, I wouldn’t expect McKennie or Gnonto to be there. Summerville is another one that you would look at.”

Wilfried Gnonto in particular has burst onto the scene in the current campaign and been a lively presence for Leeds in many of his appearances.

Crysensio Summerville would surely have a queue of suitors too, whilst Illan Meslier is the undisputed No.1 at the club.

If all three were to depart it would be nothing short of a disaster for a team that were a breath of fresh air when they came back up to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.