Tax bonus still won’t see West Ham co-owner in rush for full control

The 2022/23 Premier League season has been a real slog for West Ham United and their manager, David Moyes.

Despite enjoying a decent enough campaign in Europe last season, their form has deserted them for the most part and the Hammers find themselves hovering dangerously above the relegation places.

With fixtures to come against Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle amongst others, things clearly aren’t going to get any easier for the east Londoners during the business end of the season.

It’s with one eye on the club’s precarious position that 27 percent shareholder in the club, Daniel Kretinsky, is holding off on a full takeover, per The Times (subscription required).

The outlet also suggest that not even the expiry of a windfall tax clause is going to get the Czech billionaire to move any quicker.

The clause was made back in 2013 and it ensured that if David Sullivan and the late David Gold decided to sell the club within 10 years, they would need to pay the windfall tax on profits to taxpayers in London.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United star’s international career all but over unless Southgate steps aside Bournemouth manager jokes he will not be going near Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal game Wantaway Liverpool star already attracting the interest of Italian giants

From next week the clause will no longer exist, though if West Ham don’t exist as an English top-flight outfit after the curtain comes down on their final game in May, away against Leicester, then we can be assured that Kretinsky is likely to take his lolly elsewhere.