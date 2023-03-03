Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is understood to want Romelu Lukaku sold by Chelsea as the Belgian loses his Stamford Bridge popularity.

This is according to Sport Witness, who say that the club “no longer want” Lukaku, with the striker not in Boehly’s long-term project plans.

With the man on loan at Inter Milan set to turn 30 in May, you can understand Boehly’s point of view, but the player’s antics last season will also have not helped his cause to become the man Chelsea wanted to turn their fortunes around when they signed him in the summer of 2021 for a club record fee.

In December of that year, Lukaku did an interview with Sky Italia saying he was not happy with his situation at Stamford Bridge, slamming Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and expressing a desire to return to Inter where Chelsea signed him from.

The interview was released and the dynamic of the Chelsea team shifted, with reports that Tuchel and several Blues players apparently falling out with Lukaku, and he was sent back to Italy in June.

It is becoming increasingly hard to see any way back for Lukaku at Chelsea, especially with the Blues possessing Kai Havertz, Joao Felix and now David Datro Fofana who they signed in the summer from Molde.

Could a Lukaku sale by Boehly be another stroke of genius from the American? With how Chelsea seem to be planning for the future, Blues fans would like to think so.