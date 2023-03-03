Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu.

According to a report from Mundo Udinese, the north London club could return for the 28-year-old at the end of the season. Apparently Spurs almost signed him during the January transfer window but a late injury for the Spaniard led to the collapse of the move.

Reports claim that Aston Villa are also keen on signing the former Premier League player and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Deulofeu has been in impressive form for Udinese and he has 3 goals and 7 assists across all competitions this season.

Tottenham could definitely use more depth in their attack, especially with players like Richarlison and Son Heung-Min struggling to perform at a high level. Furthermore, the Londoners will lose Lucas Moura at the end of the season.

Deulofeu has played in the Premier League before and he should be able to adapt to Antonio Conte’s system quickly and make an immediate impact. The opportunity to return to England could be an attractive proposition and Tottenham are certainly a step up from Udinese.

The Spaniard has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and therefore Udinese will be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of the season. This summer could be their final opportunity to recoup a substantial amount of money for the player as he will be able to move on as a free agent at the end of next season.