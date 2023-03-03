Tottenham forward told to quit club for Manchester United

Tottenham striker Richarlison has been advised to move to Manchester United with his play style said to suit the Red Devils.

Richarlison has seen very little action this season, playing 23 matches in all competitions and scoring just twice.

Having arrived for £60million from Everton in the summer, you would have expected more from the Brazilian and the 25-year old’s fellow countryman Kleberson has said that he should go to Man United.

Speaking to OLBG, Kleberson said: “He’s the kind of striker that could help United a lot.

An energetic forward, Richarlison’s ability to put defences under pressure could be useful for the Red Devils, admits the ex-player.

“Especially with teams pressing, he can do a low block, he can put pressure on the centre-back and he can get inside the box. He’s played in the Premier League for many years, he understands the rules and he’s a really hard-working player. As Man Utd get more structure and consistency, winning more games, I think Richarlison is a player who could do a lot for the club.”

With Harry Kane looking like he will never leave Tottenham after several links with moves away, perhaps Richarlison could be United’s new target as they look for a number nine.