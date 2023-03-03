Video: Jordanian footballer sent off just 5 seconds into the game for shocking challenge on defender

During an AFC under 20 match between Jordan and Tajikistan, Jordanian footballer Baker Kamal Kalbouneh was sent off just five seconds into the game for a dangerous challenge on a Tajikistan defender.

Jordan quickly launched an attack, sending the ball in from midfield, but instead of winning the ball, Kamal’s challenge connected directly with the defender’s head, causing him to writhe in agony.

In the footage, Kamal can be seen striking the back of the defender’s head with both feet off the ground, making it one of the most shocking challenges witnessed in football. It was a clear sending off offense, and the referee had no choice but to issue a red card.

Despite playing with only 10 men for the entire match, Jordan managed to secure a 2-0 victory.

Watch the shocking challenge below: