Video: Jurgen Klopp left stunned by Liverpool’s astonishing penalty record ahead of United clash

Liverpool have not been awarded a penalty for almost a year with their last penalty coming against Watford last April.

Liverpool fans as well as Jurgen Klopp have often complained about the lack of decisions going in their favour and if anything the above statistic would back their claim.

They have now gone without being given a penalty for 32 games despite the Reds having 1,138 touches inside the opponents penalty box. That according to Opta’s Michael Reid is the ‘most touches in the box any side has ever had over a run of Premier League games without getting a single penalty‘.

Liverpool have gone 32 games without a penalty in the Premier League. They've had 1,138 touches in the opp box in this run. That's the most touches in the box any side has ever had over a run of Premier League games without getting a single penalty on Opta's records. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 1, 2023

And when the reporter shared this stat with Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager was left stunned. He responded:

“We still have the second most possession, the second most shots on goal. “Stats wise we are up there so we are very often in the opposition box, I have no clue how that could happen. “There are so many strange decisions where you think, ‘wow, how is that possible’. “But to not get a penalty for that long a time is funny.”

Watch his reaction below:

Jurgen Klopp reacts to mindblowing Liverpool penalty stat ? "I have no clue how that can happen" ? pic.twitter.com/xuAEzgzzjJ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 3, 2023