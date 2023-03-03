Video: Referee gets ATTACKED after a last minute controversial goal by Botafago – Brazilian riot police forced to intervene

A mass brawl broke out between players and the referee and riot police were forced to intervene.

The incident happened after Brazilian fourth tier side Sergipe were second away from winning the game 1-0 but were seemingly robbed of all 3 points.

According to Daily Mail, the referee controversially added 9 minutes of injury time and then let the game play on for another 30 seconds which was enough for Botafago to eventually score from a succession of corners.

Sergipe players and staff immediately stormed the pitch at full time and a huge brawl started between the players, the fans and the officials.

As per the report, even the club’s President stormed the pitch chasing the referee which led to one of the assistant referees hitting the president with the offside flag.

Watch the astonishing scenes below: