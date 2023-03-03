Video: Serie A leaders Napoli stunned by Vecino’s long-range thunderbolt for Lazio

Having won all eight of their most recent Serie A games, conceding just two goals in the process, Napoli’s confidence would’ve been sky high going into Friday night’s game at home to Lazio.

However, the visitors showed what they were all about by beating the Neapolitans on their own patch.

The winner, when it arrived, was well worth waiting for too.

There was 67 minutes on the clock when the ball fell to Lazio’s Matias Vecino, positioned outside of Napoli’s box.

The Uruguayan didn’t need asking twice as he leathered the ball beyond a stunned Alex Meret in the Napoli goal.

? ??????????? ?? Lazio go ahead at the home of the Serie A league leaders! pic.twitter.com/ThlIdU5K5g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 3, 2023

MATÍAS VECINO WITH AN INSANE GOAL! LAZIO STUN NAPOLI AT THE MARADONA. ? pic.twitter.com/nG1h4N1I18 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 3, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo