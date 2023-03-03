As Liverpool continue to stumble through the current Premier League campaign, one player is thinking about pastures new and already appears to have a couple of suitors for his services.

Although there are still 14 games to play for the Reds in the English top flight, Roberto Firmino has communicated his decision to leave the club in the summer, per BBC Sport.

At 31 years of age, the player would be expected to a few years left at the top level of the game, so it shouldn’t really come as any surprise that the vultures are already circling.

Firmino still brings a guarantee of goals, with FotMob noting that only Mo Salah has outscored his fellow striker in the top division in 2022/23.

?| Inter Milan want to sign Roberto Firmino in the summer. [@DominicKing_DM] — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 3, 2023

To that end, Calciomercato, cited by SportWitness, suggest that both Internazionale of Milan and Serie A’s ‘old lady’ Juventus, are willing to offer the Brazilian a new home from the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s possible that wages may prove prohibitive, but considering players of such quality rarely become available, and given that Firmino will be at the end of his Liverpool contract so won’t cost anything in terms of transfer fee, the question should really be asked as to whether the two Italian clubs can really afford to look a gift horse in the mouth in this occasion?