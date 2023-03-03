Flamengo striker Pedro has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, West Ham United, Everton and Aston Villa are keen on signing the 25-year-old Brazilian striker at the end of the season.

Pedro has been in impressive form for Flamengo this season and he has 10 goals and 2 assists to his name across all competitions.

West Ham could certainly use someone like him, especially with the way Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have performed this season. The Italian striker was signed at the start of the season and he was expected to hit the ground running. He has failed to adapt to English football so far and the player could be on his way out of West Ham at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Everton strikers Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been quite underwhelming this season and the Toffees must look to bring in a reliable goal scorer as well.

As far as Aston Villa are concerned, Unai Emery sanctioned the departure of Danny Ings and the West Midlands club will have to bring in a quality replacement.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in South America and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League in the coming months. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in England could be an exciting proposition for the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.