West Ham eyeing 6ft 4in France ‘beast’ as Declan Rice replacement

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is being considered by West Ham United as a replacement for their captain Declan Rice.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium and Thuram has allegedly been sounded out as the man to take his place should the Englishman depart.

The rumour comes from Dean Jones via Give MeSport, who says that West Ham are getting an early look at who they could bring in to take Rice’s place.

Jones says that Thuram, who stands at 6ft 4in at just 21 years of age, would be a “great fit” for the Premier League, while he has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Khephren, who is the brother of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, has a contract with Nice until 2026 so whoever goes in for him will likely have to pay a premium price for a player that has featured in 34 games in all competitions this season, also missing just 497 minutes in Ligue 1.

Interest in Thuram comes from elsewhere in Europe says Jones, with Borussia Dortmund targeting the Frenchman along with a host of other midfielders as they brace themselves for a Jude Bellingham exit this summer.

With Nice going well in the Europa Conference League and the team just five points off the European places in Ligue 1, the club may play hardball when it comes to the future of Thuram with his popularity growing further as the season progresses.