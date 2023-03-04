£120,000-a-week Premier League star is now on Tottenham’s shortlist

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The 30-year-old Argentine international was the best keeper in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped his country win the tournament. Martinez has established himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League as well ever since his departure from Arsenal.

Tottenham need to bring in a quality replacement for Hugo Lloris and signing one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League will certainly help them improve immensely. As per 90 min, Martinez is on their shortlist of replacements for the Frenchman.

Hugo Lloris is clearly past his peak and the Frenchman has produced a number of error-prone performances this season. Antonio Conte will have to bring in an upgrade and Martinez seems like the ideal fit.

The £120k-a-week star deserves to play at a higher level and if Tottenham manages to secure Champions League qualification, they could be an attractive destination for the player.

The Argentine World Cup winner should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at the London club.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can now finish in the top four and hold on to Antonio Conte beyond this summer.

The Italian manager will be out of contract at the end of the season but Tottenham have the option to trigger a one-year extension in his contract. Keeping the Italian at the club could be crucial to attracting top-class players to Tottenham this summer.