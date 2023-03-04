Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will leave the club this summer after his contract expires and journalist Christian Falk has hinted where his future may be.

Speaking on his CaughtOffside column, Falk said that a move back to Germany is on the cards for Keita who has struggled to impress during his 5-year stay at Merseyside.

“I met Sadio Mané the other week and asked him directly about Naby Keïta. He told me the Bundesliga is making itself so small and it’s such a great league. He’s very sure that, in the next few years, we’re going to see plenty of Premier League stars in the German top-flight.I know, because he has the same management and is a friend of Keïta, so they’re still in contact. I asked Mané if he knew more and he told me ‘I will tell you when there is news’,”

My new column @caughtoffside –

Falk's Fact Files: Liverpool target dreams of Chelsea, Arsenal identify Mudryk alternative, Naby Keita future & more https://t.co/s4SkQHN9Fs — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 4, 2023

“I think he knows something.I think Leipzig are ahead at the moment. Dortmund are not so concrete at the moment but they do have him on their shortlist in the ongoing search for a potential Jude Bellingham replacement. Leipzig yes, Dortmund… so-so.The rumours from Barcelona are still here; I know that his management was in Spain recently. He’s going to be a free agent and you know what Barcelona do with free agents. So, I think these other clubs are, at the moment, ahead.”