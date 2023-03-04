Arsenal dealt huge blow during Bournemouth clash as key man hobbles off before half-time

After going behind to an opportunist Philip Billing strike just 11 seconds into their game against Bournemouth, Arsenal were immediately reminded how tough this Premier League is going to be to win.

Despite being in the box seat for the title run in, it’s been some while since Arsenal have been in such a position, and you have to speculate as to whether the pressure might eventually get to them.

With Manchester City breathing down the Gunners necks after a lunchtime victory over Newcastle United, it was all to play for once more at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts did manage to compose themselves to a degree after that shock start, but they were dealt another blow after just 20 minutes.

Though he’s only scored once and assisted twice since his move from Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window, per Transfermarkt.com, Leandro Trossard appears to have become a trusted member of Mikel Arteta’s first team.

Unfortunately for the player and his manager, Trossard was forced off with an injury, giving Emile Smith Rowe a chance to stake a claim for a starting spot once more.

It’s unclear at this stage how long the midfielder might be on the sidelines for, and it will be interesting to see how much his absence affects his team.

After 40 minutes of play, the hosts, despite having the lions share of possession, Arsenal had still not been able to breach Bournemouth’s back line.

How Arteta must’ve rued his bad luck and not being able to call upon Trossard’s enviable skill set.