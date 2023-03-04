Arsenal to compete with London rivals for 26-year-old playmaker

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.

A report from Bild (h/t Fichajes) claims that the 26-year-old German international is on the radar of the London club and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Brandt will be in the final year of his contract at the end of the season and Borussia Dortmund could be under pressure to cash in on him if he refuses to sign an extension.

The 26-year-old has been an important first-team player for the German club this season and he has 9 goals and 5 assists to his name across all competitions.

The German midfielder can operate as the number ten as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they manage to secure his signature.

Arsenal will have to add more depth and quality to their meet field next season especially when they qualify for the Champions league. Mikel Arteta will want to put together a side capable of challenging for major trophies every season and they will need a deeper squad in order for that to happen.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United linked with a move for 23-year-old ace they have scouted extensively
Chelsea in advanced talks to sign 22-year-old with 18 goal contributions
Liverpool eyeing bargain move for 27-year-old World Cup star in summer

Brandt is reportedly a target for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as well. Antonio Conte wants a quality attacking midfielder and Tottenham have been linked with players like Nicolo Zaniolo in recent months.

Brandt would be a quality acquisition for both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 26-year-old would probably want to join a club where he will get regular first-team action.

More Stories Julian Brandt

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.