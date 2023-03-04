Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.

A report from Bild (h/t Fichajes) claims that the 26-year-old German international is on the radar of the London club and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Brandt will be in the final year of his contract at the end of the season and Borussia Dortmund could be under pressure to cash in on him if he refuses to sign an extension.

The 26-year-old has been an important first-team player for the German club this season and he has 9 goals and 5 assists to his name across all competitions.

The German midfielder can operate as the number ten as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they manage to secure his signature.

Arsenal will have to add more depth and quality to their meet field next season especially when they qualify for the Champions league. Mikel Arteta will want to put together a side capable of challenging for major trophies every season and they will need a deeper squad in order for that to happen.

Brandt is reportedly a target for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as well. Antonio Conte wants a quality attacking midfielder and Tottenham have been linked with players like Nicolo Zaniolo in recent months.

Brandt would be a quality acquisition for both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 26-year-old would probably want to join a club where he will get regular first-team action.