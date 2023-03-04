Julian Brandt could soon be destined to follow close friend and Chelsea man Kai Havertz to the English top-flight and fulfil his dream of playing Premier League football.

Writing for CaughtOffside in an exclusive update, Christian Falk has confirmed that Arsenal are now ‘more interested than ever before’ ahead of the summer window.

“One of Julian Brandt’s closest friends is Kai Havertz. They both played for Leverkusen, so when Havertz left for the Premier League, Brandt felt like he too needed to make the next step, so he later switched to Dortmund. Ultimately, it’s not the same given he’s been dreaming for years of making it in the Premier League,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“There has always been contact with Arsenal and we’ve heard that the club is interested again. His contract expires in 2024, so there has to be a decision, especially now that he’s found more consistency this term in comparison to recent years at Dortmund.

“Now, it could be the time to make the next step and follow Havertz to England. He hasn’t got one club in his head at the moment, but Arsenal are of course more interested than ever before.

“We also heard that Tottenham have knocked at the club’s door, so Dortmund will be forced to bring a very good offer to keep him in the Bundesliga, otherwise it could be time for a Premier League switch.”

The German international has enjoyed a sound return of six goal contributions from the first eight league games back in the Bundesliga after the winter break, continuing his late revival at the age of 26 under Edin Terzic.

It’s not the first time the wide man has attracted attention from the British Isles, with it being reported at one stage that Jurgen Klopp was perceived to be a huge admirer before being forced to “settle” for now record-breaking hitman Mo Salah.

Inconsistency has plagued the career of a player who was once viewed in perhaps a not-too-dissimilar light to current teammate Jude Bellingham, also now the subject of serious interest from Liverpool and England at large.

As the Reds’ Egyptian King has proven, however, there’s plenty of time left for Brandt to explore his remaining potential in arguably the most competitive league in world football.

Assuming he can build on his current form and, critically, maintain it for the remainder of Dortmund’s season, there’s a very real chance that his final year in Germany could end with a rare league title for BVB and further interest from abroad.