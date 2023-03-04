(Video) “Exceptional” – Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 21-year-old Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has hailed William Saliba following the Frenchman’s impressive breakthrough campaign.

Although signed by the Gunners back in 2019, after being sent out on loan to Nice and Marseille respectively, it wasn’t until the start of this campaign that Saliba, 21, made his full Arsenal debut.

The 21-year-old hasn’t looked back since though. Becoming an important and regular first-team player under Arteta, Saliba, alongside centre-back partner Gabriel, is leading the Gunners’ unlikely title charge from the back.

Having made 25 Premier League appearances already this season, Saliba’s stature within the team continues to grow and Arteta has spoken about the impact the Frenchman has had.

“He had an immediate impact,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“The first two [training] sessions I remember we looked at him and went ‘there is huge potential here’.

“The way he settled in, the way he started to get his role around the team, around his teammates, the way he played in pre-season. He took every question mark we could have with him, out.

“He has given us all the reasons to play him and I think he has been exceptional since that day.”