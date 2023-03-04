Arsenal rescue three points with emphatic last-ditch injury-time winner against Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table with a five-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City after an electrifying afternoon at the Emirates.

Bournemouth’s Philip Billing etched his name into the history books when he opened the scoring in just nine seconds, registering the second-fastest goal ever scored in Premier League history.

The Cherries then doubled their lead in the 57th minute through Marcos Senesi, shocking the league leaders on their home turf.

Mikel Arteta’s side then halved the deficit shortly after with a close-range Thomas Partey finish. The goal was assisted by Emile Smith Rowe, who has just returned from action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal’s comeback

An unlikely scorer then came in the form of defender Ben White, who levelled the scoring eight minutes after his teammate’s strike.

The Gunners then displayed their unwavering winning mentality, as eight minutes into injury time, substitute Reiss Nelson sent the Emirates into hysterics by securing all three points with a clinical strike.

