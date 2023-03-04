Shay Given believes that Liverpool could tempt Brighton & Hove Albion’s star midfielder, Caicedo, to move to the Merseyside club. This is despite the Ecuadorian footballer having recently signed a new contract with the Seagulls.

Liverpool, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, were among the clubs linked with Caicedo during the summer and the January transfer window.

The midfielder was reported to have been desperate to leave Brighton during the January transfer window, with the north London club heavily interested in him. However, Brighton were determined to keep hold of their star player, even after receiving a £70 million offer for him. As a result, Arsenal had no choice but to drop their pursuit of him and instead signed Jorginho from Chelsea.

Caicedo, who had even gone as far as writing a goodbye message to fans on social media during the January transfer window, signed a new contract with Brighton on Friday, committing his future to the Seagulls.

However, Shay Given feels that despite the player having signed a new contract, that will not stop him from leaving the club in the summer if Liverpool were to make a move for him.

Speaking to the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Given discussed Caicedo’s future. He said:

“Yeah, but if Liverpool come in tomorrow for a move in the summer and put the money down and say ‘there’s X amount, we want you.’ His head will be turned again because he will be on a bigger contract again probably if he goes to one of the Champions League clubs.”

BREAKING: Moises Caicedo with what appears as a farewell message to the Brighton fans on his Instagram. Arsenal or Chelsea bound? ?? pic.twitter.com/KSPUCYlzwn — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 27, 2023

Liverpool, who are currently in need of a midfield revamp, are expected to sign at least two new midfielders during the upcoming summer transfer window. Other players that have been linked with a move to Liverpool include Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes.

Given’s comments suggest that Caicedo could be a top target for Liverpool, and if they make an offer, the player may be tempted to make the move to the Merseyside club.