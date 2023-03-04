Journalist predicts Crystal Palace attacker to join top club in summer

Wilfried Zaha looks certain to leave Crystal Palace in the summer.

The Ivorian winger will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and with no signs of renewal, it appears to be just a matter of time before the exciting attacker moves on in search of a new challenge.

Although Zaha has yet to receive any official offers, with the summer window not open for a few months, there is plenty of time for teams, both in England and abroad, to add the 30-year-old to their transfer shortlists, and TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook wouldn’t be surprised if some of those offers come from top clubs.

“It certainly seems that Wilf Zaha’s stellar career at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end,” Crook told TalkSPORT.

“His contract is up at the end of the season – no imminent sign that he is willing to extend.

“And if he is to go and achieve his ambitions of playing for a top club, it’s now or never really isn’t it?

“When you look at his age, the fact that he’s available as a free agent, he either commits his future to Crystal Palace and then probably sees out his top-flight career there.

“Or he goes off and tests himself, I think there will be suitors, I know Mikel Arteta is a fan, I know that Chelsea have certainly taken a look at him in the past as well.

“And I think there are big clubs in Europe who would be interested in a player of Wilf Zaha’s quality.”

When the time comes for Zaha to leave Selhurst Park, it’ll be a sad day for Palace fans. Their number 11 has spent nearly two decades with the club, split over two spells.

Undoubtedly set to go down as a club legend after scoring 89 goals in 450 appearances, across all competitions, Zaha’s impending departure will be both an emotional occasion and a cause for celebration.