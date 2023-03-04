Both Arsenal and Chelsea will be amongst the clubs looking to improve upon the talent that they have in their squads come the summer.

The London outfits have vastly differing ways of approaching the transfer market too, with Mikel Arteta mainly looking for talented younger players and sprinkling his squad with experience to complement that.

The Blues meanwhile just seem to be in the market of identifying which player they like the look of and throwing however much money is necessary at the deal in order to get it across the line.

One player that apparently is interesting both clubs is Crystal Palace stalwart, Wilfried Zaha.

The player has long been touted for a move away from Selhurst Park, but, for one reason or another, he has stayed put in south London.

That tenure now appears to be coming to an end according to talkSPORT’s Ian Crook, who noted on the Drive radio show, per the official talkSPORT website that “it certainly seems that Wilf Zaha’s stellar career at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end.

“His contract is up at the end of the season – no imminent sign that he is willing to extend.

“And if he is to go and achieve his ambitions of playing for a top club, it’s now or never really isn’t it?

“When you look at his age, the fact that he’s available as a free agent, he either commits his future to Crystal Palace and then probably sees out his top-flight career there.

“Or he goes off and tests himself, I think there will be suitors, I know Mikel Arteta is a fan, I know that Chelsea have certainly taken a look at him in the past as well.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Southampton with an immediate response as Carlos Alcaraz gives Southampton a crucial lead Spurs’ woes continue with dismal display against Wolves Video: Danny Ward’s stunning save denies James Ward Prowse from the spot

Patrick Vieira has certainly built an enviable squad at Palace, and perhaps their current 12th place will be a disappointment to him and his players.

Should Zaha decide to take a hike at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, that will only add to the club’s woes, though no one can say that the player hasn’t been as loyal as possible to them.