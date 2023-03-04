Manchester United could be set to exploit Erik ten Hag’s connection with Jeremie Frimpong, with the player said to be ‘getting closer and closer’ to an Old Trafford switch, Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

The Leverkusen man has enjoyed a productive campaign for the German club this term, amassing a respectable 12 goal contributions in 30 games (across all competitions).

“Jeremie Frimpong is getting closer and closer to a United move. Frimpong was also a topic in Winter – United really wanted him then,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“You know, he’s a Dutch player and his connection to Erik ten Hag is very close. There should have been talks.

“So, you see now that Ten Hag is performing well with his team and has good arguments for Frimpong and for United in terms of fulfilling his wish. I think he’s one of Ten Hag’s main targets for the summer.”

The Dutch fullback has been on the radar of the Carabao Cup winners for some time now and could potentially be set to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s place in the squad.

Whether that’s a reality the former Crystal Palace man is prepared to sit around and contend with is another question entirely, of course, given he seems to be enjoying something of a resurgence under Ten Hag.

The fullback played an important role in his club’s recent cup success – their first piece of silverware in six years – when introduced in the second-half of action at Wembley as the Red Devils defeated Newcastle United by two goals without reply.

It would seem a little harsh for Wan-Bissaka to be rewarded by adding doubt to his future at Old Trafford, though it seems the new manager is far from afraid of shaking the nest to strip the club of its weakest assets.

Certainly, if the Cristiano Ronaldo saga proved anything, nothing but pure commitment to the cause, and the excellence to enable it, will be tolerated on the red half of Manchester and it seems that the 25-year-old could yet be another casualty of the makeover.