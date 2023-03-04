Gareth Southgate makes major decision on Mason Greenwood’s England future

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite having all criminal charges against him recently dropped, according to recent reports, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will never be selected to represent England by manager Gareth Southgate again.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim the United attacker is not in Southgate’s Three Lions plans, with the 52-year-old boss set to snub any opportunities to pick the 21-year-old again.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist predicts Crystal Palace attacker to join top club in summer
Trent Alexander-Arnold struggles to keep a straight face after Jude Bellingham question
£120,000-a-week Premier League star is now on Tottenham’s shortlist

Greenwood was arrested just over 12 months ago on suspicion of rape and assault by Greater Manchester Police.

However, following a lengthy criminal investigation, it was recently confirmed that the English forward will face no further action after the charges were dropped following a lack of key witnesses.

More Stories Gareth Southgate Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.